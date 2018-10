Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC Okanagan researchers exposing power from the sun

Kelowna Capital News reported on renewable energy research from the school of engineering at UBC’s Okanagan’s campus.

One of the projects is a snow-melting system for solar panels that will provide electricity to a home in Kelowna.