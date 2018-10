Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Calgary comes calling for Vancouver tech talent

Business in Vancouver interviewed Jessica Pumilia, a third-year student at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for an article about the Calgary tech industry.

Pumilia discussed the possibility of moving to Calgary for work because of Vancouver’s high cost of living.