Why are we all having so little sex?

Time interviewed Lori Brotto, an obstetrics professor at UBC, for an article about the reasons people are having sex less often.

“Technology in the bedroom, unless it’s technology that’s being used in a kind of pro-sexual or sexual arousing way, can be a major deterrent to some of that kindling of sexual arousal that’s really necessary for desire,” she said.