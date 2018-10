Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Surrey’s Van Ryk shines as one of Canada’s best young volleyball players

Peace Arch News reported on Kiera Van Ryk, a volleyball player for the UBC Thunderbirds.

Last year she was the first Thunderbird in program history to be named both Canada West and U Sports Rookie of the Year.