Does climate change affect real estate prices? Only if you believe in it

The Conversation published an op-ed on climate change beliefs co-written by Lorenzo Garlappi and Markus Baldauf, both UBC finance professors.

“Our study shows that disagreement about the occurrence and consequences of projected natural disasters may give rise to a valuation gap in U.S. real estate, decades before these disasters occur,” they wrote with Constantine Yannelis at the University of Chicago.

