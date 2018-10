Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What Japan can teach China about the American art of (trade) war

South China Morning Post quoted Yves Tiberghien, an Asia economy expert and director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, in a story about the history of Japan’s protectionist trade strategies.

“First, Japan exported elsewhere, but they also built factories in nations like Thailand and China,” he said.