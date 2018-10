Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Housing experts weigh in on Vancouver election platforms

Star Vancouver interviewed Tom Davidoff, a UBC economist, for an article about the housing election platforms in the municipal election.

Davidoff discussed the various housing platforms offered by the candidates.