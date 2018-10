Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Network challenges loom large for telecom’s ‘4G on steroids’

The Financial Post mentioned UBC in a story about the 5G network evolution.

Rogers signed a three-year, multi-million-dollar partnership with UBC to build a 5G hub at its Vancouver campus.

The story also appeared in the Regina Leader-Post.