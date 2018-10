Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Authors deliver progressive Canadian view of health care

The Georgia Straight highlighted a book by Michael Klein, a UBC professor emeritus of family practice.

In his book Dissident Doctor: Catching Babies and Challenging the Medical Status Quo, Klein describes his experiences practising medicine in the United States, Canada, and Ethiopia.