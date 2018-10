Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Unprecedented low water levels’ in B.C. raise fears for future of wildlife

CBC interviewed Hans Schreier, a UBC professor emeritus of land and water systems, for an article about the implications of low water levels in B.C.

“I don’t think either the politicians nor the media have really focused on what we should be doing about adapting to these new conditions because they are going to come more frequently,” Schreier said.