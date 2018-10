Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Teens actually have safer sex after HPV vaccine: Study

Huffington Post featured a UBC study that found the HPV vaccine does not lead teen girls to have riskier sexual behaviours.

The research was conducted by lead author Gina Ogilvie, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at the school of nursing, and others.