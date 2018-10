Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Now that cannabis is legal, let’s use it to tackle the opioid crisis

The Conversation published an op-ed by Stephanie Lake, a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, and M-J Milloy, a UBC medicine professor and researcher with the B.C. Centre for Substance Abuse, about cannabis legalization.

“Canada should harness this opportunity to understand if, and how, cannabis legalization could fit into a multi-faceted opioid prevention and response strategy,” they wrote.

The article also appeared in the National Post.