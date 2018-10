Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is a $15 minimum wage worth it? Here’s what the numbers say

David Green, director and professor in the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC, co-wrote an op-ed for the Globe and Mail about a $15 minimum wage.

“Whether the wage increases should be implemented depends on analyses of accompanying costs and benefits and, potentially, on the state of the economy,” wrote Green and Joseph Marchand.