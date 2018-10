Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

HPV vaccine doesn’t encourage teen girls to have risky sex

Newsweek reported on UBC research that found the HPV vaccine program in B.C. schools doesn’t encourage teen girls to have risky sex.

The research was conducted by lead author Gina Ogilvie, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, senior author Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, and others.

A similar story appeared in the Vancouver Sun.