Union Gospel Mission, UBC release report on homelessness and affordability

The Vancouver Sun and The Province published an article about a report by UBC and the Union Gospel Mission on the housing affordability crisis in Vancouver.

A related article on CBC and CHEK News described a family of four who were forced out of their Surrey home this year and had to camp in a Vancouver park until they could find affordable housing.

Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s School of Community and Regional Planning, and co-author of the report said, “The crisis is particularly pronounced for low-income families because of low vacancy rates, rising rents and lack of adequate housing.”