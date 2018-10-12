Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indo-US nuke deal gave India access to critical technologies say experts

M.V. Ramana, a professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, was quoted in a Hindustan Times article about the historic Indo-US nuclear deal signed in 2008. Experts said the pact helped fuel domestic power plants but did not lead to India setting up foreign-built reactors.

Ramana said in terms of building foreign reactors, despite the waiver from the Nuclear Suppliers Group, there was “absolutely no construction” at any sites identified for imported reactors.

“Even the government doesn’t have much hope that they would be importing large numbers of light water reactors anytime soon,” Ramana said.