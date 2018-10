Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bike thieves target UBC students at start of school year

The Vancouver Sun and The Province reported on a wave of bike theft at UBC since the start of the school year.

Rob McCloy, executive director of campus security said his staff patrol the campus 24 hours a day, and the campus has well-lit bike racks to discourage thieves.