UN climate report adds weight to liquefied natural gas concerns in B.C.

An article appeared in Star Vancouver about a United Nations climate report that has renewed criticisms of B.C.’s decision to develop an LNG project in Kitimat.

Simon Donner, a climate scientist and professor of geography at UBC, said that it’s almost impossible to reconcile Canada’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement – to avoid two degrees of warming – with the decision to expand the LNG industry.