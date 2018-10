Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How do political parties and candidates in upcoming municipal elections compare?

UBC’s Tom Davidoff was interviewed on Global’s Lynda Steele Show.

Davidoff, an associate professor at the Sauder School of Business, has created a scorecard to evaluate the parties and candidates in the municipal election and their stance on housing.