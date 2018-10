Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even social-housing workers are being priced out of Vancouver

Star Vancouver reported on the housing crisis in the city and how organizations such as housing charities and non-profits are having difficulties finding staff due to the high cost of housing.

Union Gospel Mission, one of the charities to have suffered, and UBC are set to release a report Thursday on homelessness and the affordability crisis.