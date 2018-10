Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USask-UBC study finds that low-income women and babies benefit from midwife care

CBC Saskatoon published an article about a new study from the University of Saskatchewan and UBC which suggests that low-income women and their babies benefit from the care of a midwife.

Daphne McRae, a post-doctoral research fellow at UBC, suggested that it comes down to “the amount of trust and the amount of emotional and social support that midwives are able to offer.”