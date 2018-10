Vancouver’s housing ‘bubble’ may be finally deflating

News 1130 reported that Vancouver’s housing market bubble may be showing signs of bursting. James Brander, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, said it’s no surprise that year-over-year sales have dropped by more than 40 per cent.

“Sooner or later, you know, bubbles do burst. Certainly, my sense is that we have hit the peak. I’m not predicting we’re going to have a big decline, but I would expect relative stability instead of just prices continuing up,” Brander says.