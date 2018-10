Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Researchers study benefits of midwifery

Saskatoon Star Phoenix published an article about a study from the University of Saskatchewan and UBC. Researchers found that the care of a midwife may be key to better childbirth outcomes for low-income women.

“Midwives can provide a personalized and comprehensive care, which allows them to address pregnant women’s adverse health and social conditions such as depression, use of substances, and violence,” said Daphne McRae, who is now doing post-doctoral research at UBC.