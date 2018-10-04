B.C. should give its 34 Indigenous languages official status, advocates say

CBC published an article about Indigenous languages in Canada, and the efforts to preserve and revive them. There are currently 34 endangered languages in B.C. and advocates are asking the government to recognize them as official – a mainly symbolic gesture.

Candace Kaleimamoowahinekapu Galla, an assistant professor in the department of language and literacy education at UBC, said that efforts in Hawaii have included immersion and university programs which have helped revive the Hawaiian language.