Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s LNG legislation to require rare Liberal, NDP co-operation

CBC quoted UBC associate professor of political science Gerald Baier in an article about the co-operation needed between political parties in the LNG project.

The need for support could provide the Liberals with some leverage to push for desired specifics, Baier said, but added that it’s unlikely the two parties would not be able to pass the legislation.