Vancouver politician calls for cheaper public transit passes ahead of election

Star Vancouver published an article about a local political party, the Coalition of Progressive Electors, who are proposing a discounted public transit pass for working-class people, plus free passes for seniors, children and low-income households.

UBC’s Lawrence Frank, a public health and urban planning professor, said that while trying to make transit more accessible for people on lower incomes is a “noble” cause, it would mean that the transit authority would need to find more funding to recoup lost revenue and to build new infrastructure to support increased use.