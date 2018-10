Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Skipping salmon on menus one small step toward saving B.C. orcas

Star Vancouver published an article about B.C. orcas’ struggle to survive due to low stock of Chinook salmon, and how some restaurants are now removing salmon from their menu.

Scott Hinch, a conservation fisheries professor at UBC, said restaurants have likely been sourcing Chinook from other places in B.C. for more than a decade, and that commercial fishing of Chinook from the Strait of Georgia has largely ceased to exist.