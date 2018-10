Co-owners give $40-billion LNG Canada project green light in B.C.

The Globe and Mail quoted Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, in an article about the LNG project. Jiang said LNG Canada would help China wean itself off coal-fired power plants that are major emitters of carbon dioxide.

“If China burns natural gas from Canada to replace coal use, we would have a global level of reductions in CO2,” he said. “In my opinion, the more that we export LNG to China to erase coal use, the better the global CO2 reduction.”