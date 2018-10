Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Glaciers are no longer moving at glacial paces

Christian Schoof, a UBC glaciologist and professor, was mentioned in an article on MSN about the movement of glaciers and research into how the speed may be changing in a warmer climate.

“What we don’t have is a good enough satellite image catalog to know if these are kind of one-offs or this is something cyclical,” he said.