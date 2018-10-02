David Clough, assistant professor in the entrepreneurship and innovation group at UBC’s Sauder School of Business was quoted in a Globe and Mail article about buying businesses. He said that due diligence should go beyond the financial statements, and owners looking to sell their business should supply information about any agreements the business has with customers, suppliers, manufacturers, landlords and other parties.
Buying an established business? There are right ways and wrong ways to do a deal
Oct 2, 2018
