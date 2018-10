Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Animal lawyer takes her canine co-teacher to school for class on empathy

The Vancouver Sun published an article about UBC adjunct professor Victoria Shroff and her Paws of Empathy program. The program sees Shroff taking her dog to elementary schools to teach compassion to kids.

The story also appeared in The Province.