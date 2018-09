Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Thirteen memory-boosting tips from brain scientists

A UBC study was cited in a Reader’s Digest article about improving memory. Researchers found that regular aerobic exercise boosts the size of the hippocampus, the area of the brain involved in verbal memory and learning.