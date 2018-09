Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The dissertation’s form and content need to evolve

University Affairs published an op-ed by Susan Porter, dean and vice-provost of graduate and postdoctoral studies at UBC. Porter, and co-author Lisa Young of the University of Calgary, discuss the need for changes to be made to the PhD in response to changes within academia and society.

A task force of the Canadian Association of Graduate Studies – of which Porter is the president – has released a report on the subject.