‘Sex doll brothel’ coming to Vancouver?

CTV reported that Vancouver’s first sex doll brothel could be coming to Vancouver. While the company behind the dolls describes one of them as a dinner escort companion, Marina Adshade, a professor at UBC’s School of Economics, who has studied the potential for sex robots to change our society, said technology simply hadn’t advanced that far. “These are not robots, they’re just really fancy dolls,” she said. “I liked that one of them is free for dinner dates. I’m not sure where you take them.”

The story also appeared in the Vancouver Sun where Adshade said that she expected to see a proliferation of shops that rent the dolls.

StarMetro Vancouver also spoke to UBC sociology professor Becki Ross about the opening of the sex doll brothel.