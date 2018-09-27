Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. startup offers shares in Vancouver homes for as little as $1

Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business was interviewed on Global News about a B.C. startup which is offering people a piece of the real estate market by buying shares in a home.

Davidoff said that while buying shares in a house is still far off from owning a home, it could be a step in the right direction. “If you want to invest in real estate, being able to own part of a property or multiple properties instead of owning a lot of one property makes a lot of sense,” he said.

