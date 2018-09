Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three people with colour blindness now seeing the world through special glasses

A UBC PhD candidate was one of three men given special EnChroma glasses that help with colour blindness, The Province reported.

Israel Matos experienced difficulty with data presented in colour-graphic form but within minutes of wearing the glasses said he saw more contrast and brightness.