Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Squamish may need to spend $40 million on facilities

The Squamish Chief reported on the municipality’s financial situation after they asked a UBC professor to assess it.

Kin Lo, a senior associate dean and CPA professor in accounting at the Sauder School of Business, said he can’t find any red flags, however he noted that the budget was made prior to the release of the Real Estate and Facilities Strategy. As a result, the financial documents haven’t taken into account a potential $100 million in spending for upgrading municipal facilities.

“My key message is that, given financial constraints, a robust discussion should be had regarding priorities,” Lo said.