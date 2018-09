Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aga Khan to be awarded UBC and SFU honorary degrees in joint ceremony

UBC and SFU will be awarding His Highness the Aga Khan with honorary doctorate of law degrees from each institution in a joint ceremony, the Daily Hive reported.

The degrees, to be conferred on Oct. 19, recognize the Aga Khan’s lifelong service to humanity and his work at the post-secondary institutions.