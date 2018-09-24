You really, really want to go to the gym but still avoid it

Various media outlets reported on the study by Matthieu Boisgontier about why we avoid exercise, despite knowing it is good for us. Boisgontier, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC, found that it isn’t lack of motivation, time or energy but that our brains are hard-wired to choose the easy option.

In the Washington Post, Boisgontier said that the brain has an “automatic attraction to sedentary behaviors,” adding that “if you look at it from an evolutionary perspective, it’s not being lazy, it’s minimizing energy costs.”

