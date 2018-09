Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Queer pop-ups take us beyond the gaybourhood

The National Post published an article by UBC academics about queer pop-ups, ephemeral gathering spaces that now play a role in the fight for LGBTQ/2S equality. While more traditional gaybourhoods are changing, pop-ups are revitalizing queer spaces.

The article, authored by sociology professor Amin Ghaziani and Ryan Stillwagon, Adriana Brodyn and D. Kyle Sutherland, first appeared in The Conversation.