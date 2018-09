Court asked to rule on Chinese characters on Vancouver election ballots

Gerald Baier, a political science professor at UBC, was quoted in an article in The Province about the use of Chinese characters on the municipal election ballot. It was found that only one candidate has been permitted to use them and others feel it is unfair.

“I don’t know that there’s much evidence out there that would suggest one way or another how this might work, but I think the instinct is to say anything that can help you stand out on a ballot (might be helpful),” he said.