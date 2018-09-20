The moment they arrived, the volcano began exploding

CBC’s Quirks and Quarks featured Johan Gilchrist, a PhD student in geophysics at UBC, who had the trip of a lifetime this summer when he experienced a volcanic eruption first-hand. He and a team of scientists from Peru, France and UBC were visiting Sabancaya, a volcano in southern Peru, to study the nature of ash plumes with the aim of being able to warn local communities of danger.

“It was a very visceral moment for me … in that moment, not only am I seeing an eruption for the first time, it also validated the last five years of my work,” he said.