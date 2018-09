Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hardwired for laziness?

The Daily Mail reported on UBC research into laziness. Researchers found that while society encourages people to be more physically active, they are actually becoming less so, in what they have termed the ‘exercise paradox.’

Lead researcher Matthieu Boisgontier was quoted on CTV News: “The failure of public policies to counteract the pandemic of physical inactivity may be due to brain processes that have been developed and reinforced across evolution.”

