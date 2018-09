Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

People prefer being lazy because our brains are wired that way

CBC interviewed Matthieu Boisgontier, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC and senior author of a study about why society is getting lazier, despite knowing the risks of an inactive lifestyle. The research found that our brains are built to pick the easier option.

“[The] results suggest that our brain is innately attracted to sedentary behaviours,” he said.