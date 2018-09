Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Writers to listen to at the Richmond Public Library

UBC professor Nathan Lauster will give a talk at Richmond Public Library on Saturday Oct. 27, the Richmond Sentinel reported. Lauster, the author of The Death and Life of the Single-Family House, will talk about housing in Metro Vancouver.