Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Police raid on marijuana market ‘totally counter-productive’: advocate

A CTV story on seized cannabis products quoted an expert from UBC.

UBC researcher Dr. M-J Milloy said police should not be involved in situations where marijuana is being distributed as a public service.

“We should be supporting all public health-based efforts to save the lives of our fellow citizens,” he said.