Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Got coyotes? Researchers want to photograph them on residential properties

CBC reported on a study by UBC and Stanley Park Ecology Society that aims to capture coyotes in urban settings on camera.

“[Coyotes are] used to living in an environment….where they are good at hiding and making their presence not really known,” said Kristen Walker, a UBC animal welfare biologist.