Les Moonves didn’t get fired for harassing women

Huffington Post interviewed Jennifer Berdahl, a UBC professor who studies sexual harassment, for an article about the reason Les Moonves was fired from his position as the chief executive of CBS.

Berdahl explained that Moonves was only fired after the CBS board learned Moonves had lied to them.

The story also appeared on Yahoo Singapore.