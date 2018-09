Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. drug users offered withdrawal medication similar to version yanked in 2014

The Canadian Press cited a 2016 UBC study in an article about a withdrawal medication for drug users who didn’t respond well to a reformulated methadone treatment.

The study found that the switch from methadone to Methadose affected a vulnerable population that experienced pronounced negative impacts.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, National Post, CTV and The Province.