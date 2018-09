Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Asians face barriers in Canada, but higher education isn’t one of them

The Toronto Star mentioned UBC in an article about a class-action lawsuit filed against Harvard University by a group of Asian-Americans.

The article reported Canadian universities like UBC accept a far higher proportion of international students compared to U.S. colleges.